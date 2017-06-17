Walmart Wellness day returns nationwide - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Walmart Wellness day returns nationwide

By NBC News

Saturday, Walmart is again offering free health screenings at more than 4,600 of its locations nationwide.

Customers received free blood pressure and glucose screenings and body mass index tests from 10am to 2 pm local time.
Select locations also offered  vision screenings.
This year, Walmart is teaming up with the American Diabetes Association who will follow up with interested customers whose screenings indicate they may be at greater risk for diabetes.
Walmart says it's provided nearly 1.1 million free health screenings to people nationwide since its first Walmart wellness day event.

