The Latest: Cosby accuser thanks prosecutors after mistrial

By Associated Press

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby's chief accuser is thanking prosecutors for taking her case after a jury failed to agree on a verdict.
    
Lawyers for Andrea Constand issued a statement on her behalf Saturday. It says the trial has "given a voice to the many victims who felt powerless and silenced."
    
Constand accuses the 79-year-old entertainer of drugging and molesting her at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004. He says it was consensual.
    
The judge declared a mistrial after jurors deadlocked on the charges after six days.
    
Prosecutors say they plan to try Cosby again.
    
Cosby will remain free on $1 million bail.
    

    Saturday, Walmart is again offering free health screenings at more than 4,600 of its locations nationwide. 

    NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby's chief accuser is thanking prosecutors for taking her case after a jury failed to agree on a verdict. 

    Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.

