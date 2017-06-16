No Rest for the Weary, Badlands Bowl Stars Enjoy All Star Double Dip

"How tired are you?"

"I'm a little drained, you know. These three a day practices are kind of killing us, but you sleep when you can."

Being a star athlete isn't always all it's cracked up to be. The schedules can be pretty demanding as Glasgow's Benji Phillips, Cut Banks' Justin Pfiefer, and Dillon's Troy Anderson found out after playing in All Star games last weekend, only to turn around and play in the Badlands Bowl this weekend.

"It is really tough," said Pfiefer. "It's really hard on your body, especially being a bigger guy playing line, always in the trenches."

"I'm actually not in the best shape, but I definitely think that basketball helped me with that," said Anderson. "But the football part, it didn't do me much good."

Both Phillips and Pfiefer were a part of the Class B All Star game last Friday in Billings, meanwhile Anderson represented Team Montana on both Friday and Saturday in the Montana-Wyoming All Star series. But which do the players think was more difficult to bounce back from?

"I don't know, I kind of look down on basketball players a little bit," said Phillips. "Noncontact sport, not exactly my thing. I'm a football guy, so any chance I get to take a shot at basketball players I will."

"I agree with him," laughed Anderson. "I was thinking I could be out playing football right now, I like football more, but it's alright. I had fun with the basketball team, and so now I'm having fun playing football."

These three may be tired, but they also got a week of practice in before anyone else on the team. So they shouldn't have an edge on the rest of the team, right?

"I don't know about that," laughed Phillips. "These guys are like pretty, pretty ready to hit, and ready to go and stuff. They're all firing. I mean I'm just here, and they're all really, really, really, really talented."

"I feel like I do, a bit actually," said Pfiefer. "It's good to get going, like especially playing defensive line, learning your moves, it helps a lot getting that extra work in. And it helps a lot playing a whole game and getting in better shape too."

On a team full of studs, who's to say who has the edge, so long as the end result is a win.