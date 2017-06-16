You can fish for free this Father's Day weekend

If you have never gone fishing and have always wanted to learn, this weekend would be a great time to do so because fishing is free!



Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is allowing everyone to go fishing for free this weekend for Father's Day.

Montana Game Warden Jim Smolczynski said the rules and regulations will still apply. He said the only difference is you don't need to have a license this weekend. Smolczynski said it's an opportunity for Fish, Wildlife, and Parks employees to get people interested in fishing.



"Get out and go fishing, but as people know, the rivers are high so, use extreme caution when you're on the rivers," Smolczynski said. "If you're going to do any floating, make sure you have your life jackets and all your proper equipment. Also, people go out on boats. Just make sure they get their boats checked and inspected for the new AIS regulations."

Smolczynski said it's going to be a good weekend and he hopes everyone has a good time.