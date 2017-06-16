Keeping safe for Movie Night in the Park

Two weeks ago, a man was seriously injured after a branch fell and hit him. The incident happened at Veterans Memorial Park on Movie Night in the Park.

This week's Movie Night in the Park will take place Saturday night at Sacajawea Park. The event was originally set for Friday, but was rescheduled for Saturday, due to high winds in the area.



Michael Whitaker, the Billings Parks, Recreation, and Public Lands director, says safety is a high concern.



Whitaker says Billings Parks and Rec staffers inspect the playgrounds daily, especially during the summer. He said they inspect restrooms twice a day or more, and they check for glass or debris. Whitaker says Billings Parks and Rec employees spend a lot of time ensuring the parks are safe, but they urge people to contact them if potential hazards are spotted.



"We depend on the citizens a lot just to let us know, because we manage 2,600 acres of park land, and it's difficult sometimes to get around on a regular basis to every location," Whitaker said.



Whitaker says anyone can call, email, or find Billings Parks, Recreation, and Public Lands on Facebook, or, if you're out and about, you're always welcome to walk through the doors.