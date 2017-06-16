Dogs jump for joy in North American Diving Dog Trials

Dogs were "jumping" for joy during the North American Diving Dog Trials in Billings Friday. Pooches lined up to see who could jump the farthest.
A man fell from the rims Thursday afternoon, following another rescue last week.
The call is out for volunteers for Relay For Life of Yellowstone County.
If you're an active person who has been hunting, fishing and walking your whole life, it might seem like your world was coming to an end if you lost the ability to walk.
Gianforte takes the stage for the first time since being elected as Montana's congressman last month.
A prosecutor says there are no winners or losers in the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself.
An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening.
One man died, and another is in critical condition following two water related accidents in Yellowstone. Very cold and very hot waters in the world’s first national park are dangerous. Yellowstone Lake is the largest freshwater lake above 7,000 feet in North America. It is fed by snowmelt from the mountains surrounding it. The National Park Service says a kayak guide, 23 year old Timothy Conant from Salt Lake City, died while trying to save a client whose kayak capsized.
A family living along the banks of the Yellowstone River in Laurel knows it's just a matter of time until their home is gone forever.
If you're an active person who has been hunting, fishing and walking your whole life, it might seem like your world was coming to an end if you lost the ability to walk.
A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.
Passages was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after staff opened an envelope containing a mysterious white powder.
