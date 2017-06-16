Billings Fire say they respond to 10 to 15 Rims rescues per year - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A man fell from the rims Thursday afternoon, following another rescue last week. Now that summer is here, many of you may be out on the rims more often.

Thursday's incident is just one of the many rims rescues Billings Fire have been called to.

Billings Fire said Thursday, the man fell about 50 feet then rolled another 50 feet before coming to a rest.

It took rescuers about an hour to safely bring him down in a stretcher. They said unfortunately, this is a common summer occurrence.

"Anywhere within the range of 10 to 15 actual rescues," Capt. Dan Cotrell with the Billings Fire Department said. "But of course we're called up there more often than that and we hope there's not a real rescue when we get up there, but about 15 times a year there's an actual rescue."

