Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a $13.7B deal - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a $13.7B deal

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.
    
Amazon.com Inc. will pay $42 per share for Whole Foods Market Inc. That marks an 18 percent premium to Whole Foods closing price on Thursday.
    
The deal comes a month after Whole Foods announced a board shake-up and cost-cutting plan amid falling sales. The grocery store operator was also under pressure from activist investor Jana Partners.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a $13.7B deal

    Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a $13.7B deal

    Friday, June 16 2017 2:54 PM EDT2017-06-16 18:54:09 GMT

    Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.

    Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.

  • GOP, Dem governors agree with Trump, call health bill 'mean'

    GOP, Dem governors agree with Trump, call health bill 'mean'

    Friday, June 16 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-06-16 18:33:20 GMT

    A group of Republican and Democratic governors are echoing President Donald Trump's criticism of a House GOP health care bill as "mean" to the most vulnerable and are pleading with Senate leaders to work together on an overhaul.

    A group of Republican and Democratic governors are echoing President Donald Trump's criticism of a House GOP health care bill as "mean" to the most vulnerable and are pleading with Senate leaders to work together on an overhaul.

  • Woman who sent suicidal boyfriend texts urging him to kill himself found guilty

    Woman who sent suicidal boyfriend texts urging him to kill himself found guilty

    Friday, June 16 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-06-16 18:10:06 GMT

    A prosecutor says there are no winners or losers in the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself.

    A prosecutor says there are no winners or losers in the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Earthquake shakes NW Yellowstone area

    Earthquake shakes NW Yellowstone area

    Thursday, June 15 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-06-16 02:48:22 GMT

    An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening.

    An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening.

  • Woman who sent suicidal boyfriend texts urging him to kill himself found guilty

    Woman who sent suicidal boyfriend texts urging him to kill himself found guilty

    Friday, June 16 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-06-16 18:10:06 GMT

    A prosecutor says there are no winners or losers in the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself.

    A prosecutor says there are no winners or losers in the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself.

  • Dangerous waters at Yellowstone National Park

    Dangerous waters at Yellowstone National Park

    Friday, June 16 2017 1:25 AM EDT2017-06-16 05:25:45 GMT

    One man died, and another is in critical condition following two water related accidents in Yellowstone. Very cold and very hot waters in the world’s first national park are dangerous. Yellowstone Lake is the largest freshwater lake above 7,000 feet in North America. It is fed by snowmelt from the mountains surrounding it. The National Park Service says a kayak guide, 23 year old Timothy Conant from Salt Lake City, died while trying to save a client whose kayak capsized. 

    One man died, and another is in critical condition following two water related accidents in Yellowstone. Very cold and very hot waters in the world’s first national park are dangerous.Yellowstone Lake is the largest freshwater lake above 7,000 feet in North America. It is fed by snowmelt from the mountains surrounding it.And it can suddenly turn from smooth, to turbulent.  

  • Laurel home still threatened by Yellowstone River

    Laurel home still threatened by Yellowstone River

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:25:08 GMT

    A family living along the banks of the Yellowstone River in Laurel knows it's just a matter of time until their home is gone forever. 

    A family living along the banks of the Yellowstone River in Laurel knows it's just a matter of time until their home is gone forever. 

  • Kayak guide dies in Yellowstone Lake during rescue attempt

    Kayak guide dies in Yellowstone Lake during rescue attempt

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:12:57 GMT
    Yellowstone National Park entrance; File Photo: KULRYellowstone National Park entrance; File Photo: KULR

    A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.

    A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.

  • Stroke victim said AlterG anti-gravity treadmill changed his life

    Stroke victim said AlterG anti-gravity treadmill changed his life

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:42:18 GMT

    If you're an active person who has been hunting, fishing and walking your whole life, it might seem like your world was coming to an end if you lost the ability to walk. 

    If you're an active person who has been hunting, fishing and walking your whole life, it might seem like your world was coming to an end if you lost the ability to walk. 

  • FBI and BIA investigating death in Crow Agency

    FBI and BIA investigating death in Crow Agency

    Thursday, June 15 2017 10:04 AM EDT2017-06-15 14:04:05 GMT
    The FBI says they're investigating a death of a 29-year-old man on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation. Investigators are not releasing many details, but the FBI and the BIA are involved in the investigation. The FBI says they were notified of the death late Wednesday night. The BIA has a person in custody and he is described as an 18-year-old male.  We will continue to update this story as soon as more information is released.
    The FBI says they're investigating a death of a 29-year-old man on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation. Investigators are not releasing many details, but the FBI and the BIA are involved in the investigation. The FBI says they were notified of the death late Wednesday night. The BIA has a person in custody and he is described as an 18-year-old male.  We will continue to update this story as soon as more information is released.

  • White powder forces lockdown at Passages

    White powder forces lockdown at Passages

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:08 PM EDT2017-06-15 17:08:35 GMT

    Passages was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after staff opened an envelope containing a mysterious white powder. 

    Passages was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after staff opened an envelope containing a mysterious white powder. 