GOP, Dem governors agree with Trump, call health bill 'mean'

A prosecutor says there are no winners or losers in the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself.

One man died, and another is in critical condition following two water related accidents in Yellowstone. Very cold and very hot waters in the world’s first national park are dangerous. Yellowstone Lake is the largest freshwater lake above 7,000 feet in North America. It is fed by snowmelt from the mountains surrounding it. The National Park Service says a kayak guide, 23 year old Timothy Conant from Salt Lake City, died while trying to save a client whose kayak capsized.

A family living along the banks of the Yellowstone River in Laurel knows it's just a matter of time until their home is gone forever.

If you're an active person who has been hunting, fishing and walking your whole life, it might seem like your world was coming to an end if you lost the ability to walk.

The FBI says they're investigating a death of a 29-year-old man on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation. Investigators are not releasing many details, but the FBI and the BIA are involved in the investigation. The FBI says they were notified of the death late Wednesday night. The BIA has a person in custody and he is described as an 18-year-old male. We will continue to update this story as soon as more information is released.