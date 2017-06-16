Road To Relay: Importance of volunteers - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Road To Relay: Importance of volunteers

BILLINGS, Mont. -

The call is out for volunteers for Relay For Life of Yellowstone County. A lot of people are still needed to help, especially the day of the big event, July 7. 

Volunteers are needed throughout the year for the major effort. However, organizers say the number of people who help on the day of the event can make or break it.

Relay For Life co-chair, Vicki-Lynn Terpstra says it takes a village to make Relay For Life happen.

She says volunteers can pick their team, whether it's logisitics, behind the scenes, registration, luminaries or a variety of other areas.

"I like to be effective in some way and I think I share that with a lot of volunteers," said Terpstra, "We volunteer at Relay For Life. We show up. We do what we can because it's our part we can give back to those people who have suffered, caregivers, or even give back to something we can't control."

If you would like more information about volunteering for Relay For Life, click here: http://bit.ly/2s9UZdB.

