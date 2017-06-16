What impossible-to-shop-for Montana Dad really wants to do Father's Day!

It's time to celebrate Dad!

We've compiled a brief list of things dad really wants to do this Father's Day right here in Montana.

Reader's Digest has a list of several things Dad wants to do this Sunday, and then we consulted Trip Advisor to see how he can enjoy these activities in the state.

1. Dad wants to take in some history.

According to Trip Advisor, the best historical site in Montana ranked by users is the Little Bighorn Battlefield. In southeastern Montana in Crow Agency, visitors step back in time at the national monument. Also for history-buff Dad, The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and Foundation in Great Falls is hosting their annual Lewis and Clark Festival with activities all weekend long.

Saturday, you can take Dad to Gibson Park with historical activities and reenactments celebrating Lewis and Clark's journey through Montana.

Trip Advisor ranks the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center as the best place to catch a show because of their theater.

2. Dad wants to fish.

If Dad is already an avid fisher, he probably has his favorite spots, but the top-rated body of water on Trip Advisor in Montana is the famous Yellowstone River.

3. Dad wants to take a road trip.

Hit the road this Father's Day and visit Trip Advisor's most-popular place to take a tour: Yellowstone National Park. If Going-to-the-Sun Road is open in time for Father's Day, Trip Advisor says the top thing to do in the entire state is take a drive along through the scenic landscape. In 2016, Glacier's famous road opened June 16.

4. Dad likes museums.

According to Trip Advisor, one of the best places you can visit in Montana is the Museum of the Rockies. It ranks number one for museums in the state, but, what's more impressive, it's recognized as one of the world's best research and history museums.

5. Dad wants to go beer tasting.

And last, but definitely not least, Reader's Digest says Dad really wants to go beer tasting this Father's Day. So, thank goodness Montana has some of the country's best breweries! (No bias here!)

Yelp ranks Montana's number one brewery as Draught Works in Missoula. That's followed by Big Sky Brewing Company and Kettle House Brewery. In fact, all of Yelp's top 10 breweries are in Missoula! Congratulations to Missoula for really delivering on what Dad wants!