Dangerous waters at Yellowstone National Park

One man died, and another is in critical condition following two water related accidents in Yellowstone. Very cold and very hot waters in the world’s first national park are dangerous. Yellowstone Lake is the largest freshwater lake above 7,000 feet in North America. It is fed by snowmelt from the mountains surrounding it. The National Park Service says a kayak guide, 23 year old Timothy Conant from Salt Lake City, died while trying to save a client whose kayak capsized.
A family living along the banks of the Yellowstone River in Laurel knows it's just a matter of time until their home is gone forever.
A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.
The last step in Montana’s special election was completed Thursday-- the certification of the election results. Today Montana’s Board of Canvassers met at the Secretary of State’s office.
An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening.
A family living along the banks of the Yellowstone River in Laurel knows it's just a matter of time until their home is gone forever.
A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.
Passages was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after staff opened an envelope containing a mysterious white powder.
If you're an active person who has been hunting, fishing and walking your whole life, it might seem like your world was coming to an end if you lost the ability to walk.
An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening.
A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.
Grizzly bears may be taken off the endangered species list soon. And, a Wyoming Game and Fish supervisor said the state will make plans for grizzly hunts. Yellowstone’s superintendent said he wants Wyoming, Montana and Idaho to consider the impact on park visitors who come to see grizzly bears. A Sierra Club representative said it is too soon to remove federal protections. For 40 plus years, the only people who have hunted grizzlies here were tourists and photographers. Th...
We have statements from Sen. John Barrasso, Sen. Mike Enzi and Rep. Liz Cheney. Sen. Barrasso’s remarks: “Before we start today’s hearing, I’d like to say a few words about the shooting at the Congressional baseball practice this morning. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and with their families. “Based on initial reports, the skill and bravery of Congressman Scalise’s security detail, and the Capitol and the local ...
A 21-year-old North Carolina man suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.
Our local American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to help the Event Leadership Team execute the Relay For Life event on July 7 and 8.
Heavy snowpack in the mountains may slow the start of the fire season this summer. But, an invasive weed could start fires earlier than expected. Cheatgrass is spreading across the landscape in Northwest Wyoming.
A ground and air search has been initiated for a 53-year-old Illinois man who is reported missing in Yellowstone National Park.
