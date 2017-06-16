Dangerous waters at Yellowstone National Park - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Dangerous waters at Yellowstone National Park

Posted: Updated:
By Amber Bjorstrom, KULR
One man died, and another is in critical condition following two water related accidents in Yellowstone. Very cold and very hot waters in the world’s first national park are dangerous.

Yellowstone Lake is the largest freshwater lake above 7,000 feet in North America. It is fed by snowmelt from the mountains surrounding it.

And it can suddenly turn from smooth, to turbulent.  The National Park Service says a kayak guide, 23 year old Timothy Conant from Salt Lake City, died while trying to save a client whose kayak had capsized.

It happened on the southern portion of the twenty mile long lake, near West Thumb. The client was rescued by other guides with the private California company called Oars. A park press release says Park rangers responded to the scene of the accident, and started CPR, but Conant was pronounced dead on his way to a life flight.

Meanwhile, the park’s hottest waters severely burned a Xanterra employee late Tuesday night.

Yellowstone Public Affairs Officer Morgan Warthin explained, “His name is Gervait Gatete. He unfortunately fell into a hot spring. He was with a party of 7.

Warthin said it happened off Fountain Flat Drive, a few miles north of Old Faithful. There are several hot springs on the edge of the river along the drive, but Warthin said investigators have not yet determined exactly where the accident happened.

The victim was flown to Salt Lake City.

Warthin said,  “The spokesperson at the Salt Lake City burn center says he’s in critical but stable condition.”

Neither of the victims were park employees. They were employees of companies that operate in the park.

“Xanterra employees, when they arrive in the park they received an orientation. And that orientation is in depth, and it’s all about how they can stay safe in the Park.

Xanterra employee Joanna Rusinowska, from Poland, says she was taught how to stay a safe distance from wildlife, and the thermals in the park.

Rusinowska said, “How hot is, and like it contains acid. And for example like there is area near, that we can fall down.”

The burn victim is from North Carolina. Warthin said investigators have not determined whether Contant drowned, or died from hypothermia. 

