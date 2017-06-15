Earthquake shakes NW Yellowstone area

An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening.
A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.
Grizzly bears may be taken off the endangered species list soon. And, a Wyoming Game and Fish supervisor said the state will make plans for grizzly hunts. Yellowstone’s superintendent said he wants Wyoming, Montana and Idaho to consider the impact on park visitors who come to see grizzly bears. A Sierra Club representative said it is too soon to remove federal protections. For 40 plus years, the only people who have hunted grizzlies here were tourists and photographers. Th...
We have statements from Sen. John Barrasso, Sen. Mike Enzi and Rep. Liz Cheney. Sen. Barrasso’s remarks: “Before we start today’s hearing, I’d like to say a few words about the shooting at the Congressional baseball practice this morning. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and with their families. “Based on initial reports, the skill and bravery of Congressman Scalise’s security detail, and the Capitol and the local ...
A 21-year-old North Carolina man suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.
Our local American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to help the Event Leadership Team execute the Relay For Life event on July 7 and 8.
Heavy snowpack in the mountains may slow the start of the fire season this summer. But, an invasive weed could start fires earlier than expected. Cheatgrass is spreading across the landscape in Northwest Wyoming.
A ground and air search has been initiated for a 53-year-old Illinois man who is reported missing in Yellowstone National Park.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is ordering a review of federal efforts to conserve the imperiled sage grouse to ensure that officials in 11 Western states where the bird lives are fully consulted.
