Stroke victim said AlterG anti-gravity treadmill changed his life

If you're an active person who has been hunting, fishing and walking your whole life, it might seem like your world was coming to an end if you lost the ability to walk.

Four years ago, former orthopedic surgeon Michael Willis suffered a stroke. After the stroke, Willis said he was afraid he would never walk again.

That's when he was introduced to the AlterG, anti-gravity treadmill.

The treadmill allows its user to control gravity so they can reduce gravity's impact. It allows users to practice walking without having to carry their own weight, reducing the risk of stress or injury.

The treadmill can reduce the weight people put on their legs by 80-percent.

Willis said it helped him become mobile again, so much so, he helped Billings Clinic get one.

Through a grant-challenge and generous donors, enough funds were raised to buy the AlterG for Billings Clinic.

Willis said the treadmill has changed his life. Willis said the equipment can help with the treatment of many disorders, not just strokes.