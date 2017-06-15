8-man Ennis star Morgan excelling in 11-man for Badlands Bowl

In the ranks of 8-man football, you'd be hard pressed to find a more feared defender than Ennis' Ty Morgan. But as he prepares for this year's Badland's Bowl in Miles City, he's also preparing for his first experience in the 11 man game.

"It's not too much different different playing defensive line," said Morgan. "You just go and try and sack the quarterback. It's just a little more positioning stuff. Kind of working with your linebackers."

This week's practices have been good experience for Morgan, as the former Mustang will head to Bozeman this fall to begin a career with the Montana State Bobcats.

"I just think it's good to get in these games, and kind of learn some more before it really starts to matter, cause I'll be playing a lot here next year." said Morgan.

And it seems Ty is a pretty quick learner, as his teammates have noticed during practice.

"He's adjusted like as well as he possibly can man," said Glasgow linebacker Benji Phillips. "Like I don't know what 6-man is about, but it looks like he hasn't missed a beat playing 11 man."

"He's doing really good now," said Cut Bank lineman Justin Pfiefer. "I think at first you could tell that he, because there's big guys in this, that he hasn't probably played that many big lineman. He's a big, tall, long, leverage kid. I think he'll do fine."

"He's just going to try and beat the guy across from him, and I mean the guy is huge," said Senior quarterback Nate Dick. "So he's going to make plays on Saturday night, and I can't wait to see it because he's a ball player and he'll show it."

That's pretty big praise, for a pretty big guy. But Ty isn't just playing for himself this weekend.

"Being Class C is great, and I just want to show that we can come out and compete with these guys too," said Morgan."