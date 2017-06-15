Laurel home still threatened by Yellowstone River - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Laurel home still threatened by Yellowstone River

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
LAUREL, Mont. -

A family living along the banks of the Yellowstone River in Laurel knows it's just a matter of time until their home is gone forever.

The Lacy family is watching as the Yellowstone River erodes away their property for two weeks now.

Already lost, the family's deck, shed, and well. The bank of the river now sits just feet from the home's foundation.

Many people would assume that homeowners insurance would help replace the losses... Not so, says Samantha Lacy. The insurance company confirmed recently that the family is not covered for erosion.

That's left the family praying for a miracle and help. Some of which they have already received thanks to volunteers who have come out and tried to pull as much as they can away from the sinking property line.

Many people have also added small donations to the family's gofundme page. Those donations total just over $3,000 Thursday afternoon. That's far short of the family's $20,000 goal.

Samantha Lacy says one of the hardest parts of the her family's current crisis is keeping her children occupied while trying not to share the stress of the situation.

"It's a hard thing to explain or try to explain when you're watching where they normally play fall into the water. And, you can't shield them from that."

For more on how you can help click here to visit the family's gofundme page.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Gianforte talks about final plans before leaving for Washington

    Gianforte talks about final plans before leaving for Washington

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:25:08 GMT

    Gianforte takes the stage for the first time since being elected as Montana's congressman last month. 

    Gianforte takes the stage for the first time since being elected as Montana's congressman last month. 

  • Laurel home still threatened by Yellowstone River

    Laurel home still threatened by Yellowstone River

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:25:08 GMT

    A family living along the banks of the Yellowstone River in Laurel knows it's just a matter of time until their home is gone forever. 

    A family living along the banks of the Yellowstone River in Laurel knows it's just a matter of time until their home is gone forever. 

  • White powder forces lockdown at Passages

    White powder forces lockdown at Passages

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:08 PM EDT2017-06-15 17:08:35 GMT

    Passages was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after staff opened an envelope containing a mysterious white powder. 

    Passages was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after staff opened an envelope containing a mysterious white powder. 

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Laurel home still threatened by Yellowstone River

    Laurel home still threatened by Yellowstone River

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:25:08 GMT

    A family living along the banks of the Yellowstone River in Laurel knows it's just a matter of time until their home is gone forever. 

    A family living along the banks of the Yellowstone River in Laurel knows it's just a matter of time until their home is gone forever. 

  • Kayak guide dies in Yellowstone Lake during rescue attempt

    Kayak guide dies in Yellowstone Lake during rescue attempt

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:12:57 GMT
    Yellowstone National Park entrance; File Photo: KULRYellowstone National Park entrance; File Photo: KULR

    A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.

    A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.

  • Special Election Results Certified

    Special Election Results Certified

    Thursday, June 15 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-06-15 21:59:14 GMT

    The last step in Montana’s special election was completed Thursday-- the certification of the election results. Today Montana’s Board of Canvassers met at the Secretary of State’s office.

    The last step in Montana’s special election was completed Thursday-- the certification of the election results. Today Montana’s Board of Canvassers met at the Secretary of State’s office.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • FBI and BIA investigating death in Crow Agency

    FBI and BIA investigating death in Crow Agency

    Thursday, June 15 2017 10:04 AM EDT2017-06-15 14:04:05 GMT
    The FBI says they're investigating a death of a 29-year-old man on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation. Investigators are not releasing many details, but the FBI and the BIA are involved in the investigation. The FBI says they were notified of the death late Wednesday night. The BIA has a person in custody and he is described as an 18-year-old male.  We will continue to update this story as soon as more information is released.
    The FBI says they're investigating a death of a 29-year-old man on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation. Investigators are not releasing many details, but the FBI and the BIA are involved in the investigation. The FBI says they were notified of the death late Wednesday night. The BIA has a person in custody and he is described as an 18-year-old male.  We will continue to update this story as soon as more information is released.

  • White powder forces lockdown at Passages

    White powder forces lockdown at Passages

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:08 PM EDT2017-06-15 17:08:35 GMT

    Passages was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after staff opened an envelope containing a mysterious white powder. 

    Passages was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after staff opened an envelope containing a mysterious white powder. 

  • Research finds french fries are quickly killing us

    Research finds french fries are quickly killing us

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:40 AM EDT2017-06-15 13:40:15 GMT

    Could your morning hash browns be killing you? A recent study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found people who eat fried potatoes two or more times a week double their risk of an early death compared to those who avoid them. Don't rethink your baked potato, because eating potatoes that have not been fried was not linked to a similar early-death risk. In 2014, Americans consumed 112 pounds of potatoes per person according to the ...

    Could your morning hash browns be killing you? A recent study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found people who eat fried potatoes two or more times a week double their risk of an early death compared to those who avoid them. Don't rethink your baked potato, because eating potatoes that have not been fried was not linked to a similar early-death risk. In 2014, Americans consumed 112 pounds of potatoes per person according to the ...

  • Riding the new Acton Recreation Area mountain bike trails

    Riding the new Acton Recreation Area mountain bike trails

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-06-14 23:09:17 GMT

    15 miles of new bike trails are already completed in the Acton recreation area and there are still more to come. 

    15 miles of new bike trails are already completed in the Acton recreation area and there are still more to come. 

  • North Carolina man fell into Yellowstone hot spring, burned

    North Carolina man fell into Yellowstone hot spring, burned

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:00:30 GMT

    A 21-year-old North Carolina man suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.

    A 21-year-old North Carolina man suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.

  • Kayak guide dies in Yellowstone Lake during rescue attempt

    Kayak guide dies in Yellowstone Lake during rescue attempt

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:12:57 GMT
    Yellowstone National Park entrance; File Photo: KULRYellowstone National Park entrance; File Photo: KULR

    A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.

    A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.

  • Doggie discrimination: What are your rights when it comes to service dogs?

    Doggie discrimination: What are your rights when it comes to service dogs?

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-06-14 04:52:43 GMT

    A Bozeman woman recently won a $37,000 verdict in a case of doggie discrimination. 

    A Bozeman woman recently won a $37,000 verdict in a case of doggie discrimination. 

  • San Francisco police seek motive in UPS shooting

    San Francisco police seek motive in UPS shooting

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-06-14 23:19:56 GMT

    San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released. 

    San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released. 