Laurel home still threatened by Yellowstone River

A family living along the banks of the Yellowstone River in Laurel knows it's just a matter of time until their home is gone forever.

The Lacy family is watching as the Yellowstone River erodes away their property for two weeks now.

Already lost, the family's deck, shed, and well. The bank of the river now sits just feet from the home's foundation.

Many people would assume that homeowners insurance would help replace the losses... Not so, says Samantha Lacy. The insurance company confirmed recently that the family is not covered for erosion.

That's left the family praying for a miracle and help. Some of which they have already received thanks to volunteers who have come out and tried to pull as much as they can away from the sinking property line.

Many people have also added small donations to the family's gofundme page. Those donations total just over $3,000 Thursday afternoon. That's far short of the family's $20,000 goal.

Samantha Lacy says one of the hardest parts of the her family's current crisis is keeping her children occupied while trying not to share the stress of the situation.

"It's a hard thing to explain or try to explain when you're watching where they normally play fall into the water. And, you can't shield them from that."

