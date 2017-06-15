Gianforte talks about final plans before leaving for Washington - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Gianforte talks about final plans before leaving for Washington

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Gianforte takes the stage for the first time since being elected as Montana's congressman last month.

He told us about staffing for his offices here and in DC.C, how he plans to utilize a shortened term, and how he plans to represent the Treasure State.

Gianforte said he'll be making some announcements early next week regarding staffing. He also said the war on coal is over and the "Clean Power Plan" will no longer be something to worry about. Going forward, Gianforte said he is humbled by his win and realizes how big of a job it is to represent all of Montana.

He said although he is taking the seat halfway through the term, he hopes to make a difference by making sure Montana's voice is heard.

"I played football in high school, and the way we won games was running 3 to 5 yard plays," Gianforte said. "Not throwing Hail Mary passes. I've been reaching out, I've now reached out to almost 30 associations in the state saying, what are the 3 to 5 regulations that are getting in the way of you being successful here in Montana."

Gianforte will be sworn in on June 21 at 11:30 in the house chamber. ?

