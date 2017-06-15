Kayak guide dies in Yellowstone Lake during rescue attempt

A family living along the banks of the Yellowstone River in Laurel knows it's just a matter of time until their home is gone forever.
A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.
The last step in Montana’s special election was completed Thursday-- the certification of the election results. Today Montana’s Board of Canvassers met at the Secretary of State’s office.
Grizzly bears may be taken off the endangered species list soon. And, a Wyoming Game and Fish supervisor said the state will make plans for grizzly hunts. Yellowstone’s superintendent said he wants Wyoming, Montana and Idaho to consider the impact on park visitors who come to see grizzly bears. A Sierra Club representative said it is too soon to remove federal protections. For 40 plus years, the only people who have hunted grizzlies here were tourists and photographers. Th...
Passages was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after staff opened an envelope containing a mysterious white powder.
Could your morning hash browns be killing you? A recent study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found people who eat fried potatoes two or more times a week double their risk of an early death compared to those who avoid them. Don't rethink your baked potato, because eating potatoes that have not been fried was not linked to a similar early-death risk. In 2014, Americans consumed 112 pounds of potatoes per person according to the ...
15 miles of new bike trails are already completed in the Acton recreation area and there are still more to come.
A 21-year-old North Carolina man suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.
A Bozeman woman recently won a $37,000 verdict in a case of doggie discrimination.
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.
We have statements from Sen. John Barrasso, Sen. Mike Enzi and Rep. Liz Cheney. Sen. Barrasso’s remarks: “Before we start today’s hearing, I’d like to say a few words about the shooting at the Congressional baseball practice this morning. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and with their families. “Based on initial reports, the skill and bravery of Congressman Scalise’s security detail, and the Capitol and the local ...
Our local American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to help the Event Leadership Team execute the Relay For Life event on July 7 and 8.
Heavy snowpack in the mountains may slow the start of the fire season this summer. But, an invasive weed could start fires earlier than expected. Cheatgrass is spreading across the landscape in Northwest Wyoming.
A ground and air search has been initiated for a 53-year-old Illinois man who is reported missing in Yellowstone National Park.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is ordering a review of federal efforts to conserve the imperiled sage grouse to ensure that officials in 11 Western states where the bird lives are fully consulted.
High water is threatening to flood several northwest Wyoming communities, including Clark, Meeteetse, Wapiti, and the South Fork near Cody. Park County’s Emergency Management Coordinator is watching the rivers closely. Rolling muddy water is covering banks, and slamming into bridges on the North Fork of the Shoshone River, and the South Fork near Cody. On the Wood River near Meeteetse, and the Clark’s Fork in Clark Park County’s Emergency Management officer, Mart Kn...
