Kayak guide dies in Yellowstone Lake during rescue attempt

By National Park Service
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) - A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.
    
The National Park Service says Timothy Hayden Ryan Conant of Salt Lake City died Wednesday in the West Thumb area of the lake.
    
Conant was among three guides on a kayaking excursion with a group of nine clients.
    
Park rangers found Conant in the water and worked to revive him, but he was pronounced dead before he could be transported by helicopter to a hospital.
    
Park officials say the client whom Conant attempted to save was rescued by other guides in the group and was treated for hypothermia at a park clinic.
    
The incident is under investigation.
    
Conant worked for a California company that offers non-motorized boat tours.

