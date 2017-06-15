White powder forces lockdown at Passages - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Passages was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after staff opened an envelope containing a mysterious white powder.

Billings Fire Battalion Chief William Rash says that Hazmat crews were sent over to the facility on South 27th Street at 8:42AM.

The lockdown would be in effect until the emergency workers have positively identified the powder.

Rash says people were asked to stay in their rooms to limit exposure and keep the powder as isolated as possible.

Rash says that no one who has come into contact with the powder has reported medical symptoms.

Passages serves as a pre-release center for state inmates.

