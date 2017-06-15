FBI and BIA investigating death in Crow Agency

The FBI says they're investigating a death of a 29-year-old man on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation. Investigators are not releasing many details, but the FBI and the BIA are involved in the investigation. The FBI says they were notified of the death late Wednesday night. The BIA has a person in custody and he is described as an 18-year-old male. We will continue to update this story as soon as more information is released.

