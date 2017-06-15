Research finds french fries are quickly killing us - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Research finds french fries are quickly killing us

Could those morning hash browns you love so much be killing you?

A recent study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found people who eat fried potatoes two or more times a week double their risk of an early death compared to those who avoid them. Don't rethink your baked potato, though, because eating potatoes that have not been fried was not linked to a similar early-death risk.

In 2014, Americans consumed 112 lbs of potatoes per person according to the National Potato Council. Of that total, 33.5 lbs were fresh potatoes. The remaining 78.5 lbs were processed potatoes such as french fries, potato chips or hash browns.

A healthier option to french fries? Baked sweet potato fries!

