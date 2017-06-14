Wyoming Congressmen react to Virginia shooting

We have statements from Sen. John Barrasso, Sen. Mike Enzi and Rep. Liz Cheney.

Sen. Barrasso’s remarks:

“Before we start today’s hearing, I’d like to say a few words about the shooting at the Congressional baseball practice this morning.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and with their families.

“Based on initial reports, the skill and bravery of Congressman Scalise’s security detail, and the Capitol and the local police prevented a much greater tragedy.

“It is a reminder that we should never take for granted the skill and dedication

of those that protect all of us here in the Capitol, in our neighborhoods, and around the world."

Sen. Enzi's remarks:

“Our prayers this morning are with Steve Scalise, the Capitol Police & other victims of the attack.”

Rep. Cheney's remarks:

“The Congressional Baseball Game is an annual bipartisan charity event. Today is a day to embrace that spirit and come together in prayer for Whip Steve Scalise and those who were victims of this tragedy. We are also grateful for the bravery of our first responders from the Capitol Police and other agencies who sacrificed their own safety to rush toward danger so that others could be protected. They are true heroes.”