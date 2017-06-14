Riding the new Acton Recreation Area mountain bike trails

We have statements from Sen. John Barrasso, Sen. Mike Enzi and Rep. Liz Cheney. Sen. Barrasso’s remarks: “Before we start today’s hearing, I’d like to say a few words about the shooting at the Congressional baseball practice this morning. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and with their families. “Based on initial reports, the skill and bravery of Congressman Scalise’s security detail, and the Capitol and the local ...
We have statements from Sen. John Barrasso, Sen. Mike Enzi and Rep. Liz Cheney. Sen. Barrasso’s remarks: “Before we start today’s hearing, I’d like to say a few words about the shooting at the Congressional baseball practice this morning. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and with their families. “Based on initial reports, the skill and bravery of Congressman Scalise’s security detail, and the Capitol and the local ...
15 miles of new bike trails are already completed in the Acton recreation area and there are still more to come.
15 miles of new bike trails are already completed in the Acton recreation area and there are still more to come.
The Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement program from Billings Clinic celebrates its first anniversary Tuesday.
The Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement program from Billings Clinic celebrates its first anniversary Tuesday.
KULR 8 had been receiving reports from Facebook of flooding. Particularly in basements located in the Heights.
KULR 8 had been receiving reports from Facebook of flooding. Particularly in basements located in the Heights.
KULR 8 had been receiving reports from Facebook of flooding. Particularly in basements located in the Heights.
KULR 8 had been receiving reports from Facebook of flooding. Particularly in basements located in the Heights.
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.
A 21-year-old North Carolina man suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.
A 21-year-old North Carolina man suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.
A Bozeman woman recently won a $37,000 verdict in a case of doggie discrimination.
A Bozeman woman recently won a $37,000 verdict in a case of doggie discrimination.
A 60-year-old man from Georgia dies while fishing Rock Creek south of Roberts Monday afternoon.
A 60-year-old man from Georgia dies while fishing Rock Creek south of Roberts Monday afternoon.