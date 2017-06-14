Riding the new Acton Recreation Area mountain bike trails

15 miles of new bike trails are already completed in the Acton recreation area and there are still more to come.

The trails already built vary from flow trails to cross country trails. Dean Cromwell with the Spoke Shop said the next step is to complete an 18 mile cross country loop.

Cromwell said with the installation of the modular restroom, phase one out of three is complete.

The RTP, State Parks Recreational Trails Program, provided a grant which helped fund the construction of the restrooms, according to Cromwell.

Cromwell also said they are ready to break ground on phase two soon, which includes a family and kids bike loop.

But for those who can't wait to try the new trails...

"It's open now to the public, it's public land," Cromwell said. "There's lots of great trails to ride now. If you want to get involved, our local chapter who is developing this is called Pedal United. It's an IMBA chapter, which is international mountain bike association. You can join that online or you can get ahold of myself or any of the other Pedal United members."

For more information on Pedal United, click here.