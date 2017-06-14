North Carolina man fell into Yellowstone hot spring, burned

Wednesday in Helena, a Montana based charity was launched dedicated to providing financial assistance to the families of fallen law enforcement officers. The launch of the charity coincidentally comes about a month after Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore was shot and killed in the line of duty. Moore leaves behind a wife and three children who not only have to mourn a loss, but deal with a financial burden of a sudden loss. That is where The Guardian Fund hopes t...

Wednesday in Helena, a Montana based charity was launched dedicated to providing financial assistance to the families of fallen law enforcement officers. The launch of the charity coincidentally comes about a month after Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore was shot and killed in the line of duty. Moore leaves behind a wife and three children who not only have to mourn a loss, but deal with a financial burden of a sudden loss. That is where The Guardian Fund hopes t...