North Carolina man fell into Yellowstone hot spring, burned

By Associated Press
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) - A 21-year-old North Carolina man suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.
    
Park officials say Gervais Dylan Gatete of Raleigh, an employee of park concessionaire Xanterra Parks and Resorts, fell into a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin just north of Old Faithful late Tuesday.
    
Gatete was with seven other people when he fell. The group flagged down a ranger, Gatete was taken by ambulance to the airport in West Yellowstone, Montana, and he was flown a Salt Lake City burn hospital.
    
Park spokeswoman Morgan Warthin says the incident is still under investigation. She did not know Gatete's medical condition.
    
This is the first serious injury in a thermal area in Yellowstone this year. Last June, a man left the boardwalk and died after falling into a hot spring in the Norris Geyser Basin.

