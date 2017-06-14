Glacier National Park experiences 2nd-busiest May on record

Threatening funnel clouds and snow hit northwest Wyoming Monday night. The snow storm was in Yellowstone National Park. And, several people saw and photographed the funnel cloud near Burlington, Wyoming, a hundred miles to the East. Witnesses said the funnel cloud appeared over a ridge in the Big Horn Basin for about ten minutes Monday night. Although there were reports of a tornado near Cody, Park County’s emergency management coordinator could not find witnesses, or pict...

