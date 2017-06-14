Glacier National Park experiences 2nd-busiest May on record - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Glacier National Park experiences 2nd-busiest May on record

Posted: Updated:

WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) - This past month was Glacier National Park's second-busiest May on record after an estimated 177,256 people visited the park.
    
The National Park Service states Glacier is on track to compete with last year's annual visitation record of 2.94 million people. May 2016 had roughly 6,600 more visitors than this year.
    
The Going-to-the-Sun Road is a prime driver of visitation, and access continues to expand following its seasonal closure. The road is almost fully cleared. Last year, the park service opened the full 50 miles (80 kilometers) of road on June 16.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Glacier National Park experiences 2nd-busiest May on record

    Glacier National Park experiences 2nd-busiest May on record

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-06-14 19:12:50 GMT

    This past month was Glacier National Park's second-busiest May on record after an estimated 177,256 people visited the park.

    This past month was Glacier National Park's second-busiest May on record after an estimated 177,256 people visited the park.

  • Snow hits northwest Wyoming

    Snow hits northwest Wyoming

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 1:00 AM EDT2017-06-14 05:00:10 GMT
    Threatening funnel clouds and snow hit northwest Wyoming Monday night. The snow storm was in Yellowstone National Park. And, several people saw and photographed the funnel cloud near Burlington, Wyoming, a hundred miles to the East. Witnesses said the funnel cloud appeared over a ridge in the Big Horn Basin for about ten minutes Monday night. Although there were reports of a tornado near Cody, Park County’s emergency management coordinator could not find witnesses, or pict...
    Threatening funnel clouds and snow hit northwest Wyoming Monday night. The snow storm was in Yellowstone National Park. And, several people saw and photographed the funnel cloud near Burlington, Wyoming, a hundred miles to the East. Witnesses said the funnel cloud appeared over a ridge in the Big Horn Basin for about ten minutes Monday night. Although there were reports of a tornado near Cody, Park County’s emergency management coordinator could not find witnesses, or pict...

  • Doggie discrimination: What are your rights when it comes to service dogs?

    Doggie discrimination: What are your rights when it comes to service dogs?

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-06-14 04:52:43 GMT

    A Bozeman woman recently won a $37,000 verdict in a case of doggie discrimination. 

    A Bozeman woman recently won a $37,000 verdict in a case of doggie discrimination. 

    •   

  • Most Popular