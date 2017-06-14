UPS shooting leaves 4 dead, including shooter

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Latest on a shooting in San Francisco (all times local):
11:40 a.m.
Authorities say a shooting at San Francisco UPS warehouse has killed three people as well as the shooter.
San Francisco police Sgt. Toney Chaplin says at a news conference that two others were wounded Wednesday. He says that the shooter shot himself, and police have not determined a motive.
___
11:10 a.m.
A man who lives across the street from a San Francisco UPS warehouse where a gunman opened fire says he heard seven or eight shots fired quickly and saw workers running.
Raymond Deng, 30, a data scientist for a start-up company, said he looked out his apartment window Wednesday to see a group of UPS workers fleeing the building and shouting.
He says another group of about 10 workers assembled on the roof and held their hands up as police began to arrive.
Deng says he "saw police officers go up from the ramp and then storm the buildings."
___
10:45 a.m.
A witness says he heard at least five gunshots and saw UPS drivers running down the street screaming "shooter, shooter" after gunfire at a sprawling San Francisco package delivery warehouse.
Auto shop owner Robert Kim says he brought cars inside and shut the gate Wednesday. He reopened after he saw police had blocked off an area around the UPS building, which is about a block from his shop.
A UPS spokesman says four people were injured in the shooting at the facility and that the shooter was an employee. Steve Gaut says he believes the shooter "turned the gun on himself" but did not have additional information.
No one immediately had details on the conditions of those injured.
San Francisco police are inside the UPS warehouse searching for additional victims and witnesses.
___
10:20 a.m.
A UPS spokesman says four people were injured in a shooting at a package delivery facility in San Francisco and that the shooter was an employee.
UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said Wednesday that he believed the shooter "turned the gun on himself" but did not have additional information.
He said the four victims were taken to a hospital but didn't know their conditions.
___
10:05 a.m.
A San Francisco hospital has received multiple victims from a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center.
Brent Andrew, spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, said Wednesday that the hospital had received victims, but he did not know exactly how many or their conditions.
San Francisco police have confirmed the shooting, but didn't release other information.
Uniformed UPS employees are being led out in a line by officers next to a highway. They walked away calmly with emergency vehicles nearby.
The shooting led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area.
The building is located in the Potrero Hill, which is about 2 ½ miles from downtown San Francisco.
Police are advising people to avoid the area.
___
9:55 a.m.
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.
The shooting Wednesday led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area.
The building is located in the Portero Hill, which is about 2.5 miles from downtown San Francisco.
Police are advising people to avoid the area.
