Texas police seize 600 lbs of meth-laced lollipops

They may look innocent, but Texas police say these lollipops are actually laced with methamphetamine. The drugs have a street value of almost a million dollars!

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, 600 lbs of the dangerous drug were found in a home in Houston Monday. Police believe the candy was intended to be distributed among children.

Police discovered the drugs while actually investigating a burglary when a neighbor said someone was breaking into the house. Police found a man and woman putting the candy into a car.

The sheriff's office says the drugs were made in the home.