The 24th Annual Knights of Columbus Badlands Bowl is this Saturday at 6 p.m. in Miles City. This year's Montana team is stacked with a ton of championship athletes, and is led by Senior High head football coach Chris Murdock. Team Montana has won the past two Badlands Bowls, and 17 of 23 overall. But as Montana enters with more speed and playmakers on the outside, they are wary of the size that North Dakota brings to the table this year.