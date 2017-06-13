New medical program celebrates dozens of life-saving procedures - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

New medical program celebrates dozens of life-saving procedures within first year

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement program from Billings Clinic celebrates its first anniversary Tuesday. It's been one year since the TAVR program has opened, and celebrating the anniversary seemed more than appropriate.

According to a press release from the Billings Clinic, members of the program have performed more than 50 potentially life-saving heart procedures.

Dr. Scott Millikan, Chairman of the Department of Cardiac, Thoracic, and Vascular Surgery of Billings Clinic, said they are celebrating a landmark in the history of cardiac care. He said this is important for the community because patients in the area no longer have to travel to get therapy. He also said it's a great opportunity for people to get top line care in the community.

"I just saw our first patient in the office," Dr. Millikan said. "He came and visited me for a different problem, but a couple weeks ago. He looks fantastic, he's doing good, his shortness of breath is gone, his activity is back. He's gotten back to a normal life, and he's very, very grateful."

Doctor Millikan said they are currently working on a mitral valve program where mitral valve disease can be treated through a catheter instead of open-heart surgery.

