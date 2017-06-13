Flooding in the Heights

The Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement program from Billings Clinic celebrates its first anniversary Tuesday.
The Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement program from Billings Clinic celebrates its first anniversary Tuesday.
KULR 8 had been receiving reports from Facebook of flooding. Particularly in basements located in the Heights.
KULR 8 had been receiving reports from Facebook of flooding. Particularly in basements located in the Heights.
The Public Works department requested a resolution that was passed at the city council meeting last night to reassess street maintenance that includes snow plowing during the winter.
The Public Works department requested a resolution that was passed at the city council meeting last night to reassess street maintenance that includes snow plowing during the winter.
Our local American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to help the Event Leadership Team execute the Relay For Life event on July 7 and 8.
Our local American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to help the Event Leadership Team execute the Relay For Life event on July 7 and 8.
A 60-year-old man from Georgia dies while fishing Rock Creek south of Roberts Monday afternoon.
A 60-year-old man from Georgia dies while fishing Rock Creek south of Roberts Monday afternoon.
Due to the severe thunderstorm warning today, KULR 8 wanted to check up on the Lacy family in Laurel whose house could possibly be swept away by the Yellowstone River.
Due to the severe thunderstorm warning today, KULR 8 wanted to check up on the Lacy family in Laurel whose house could possibly be swept away by the Yellowstone River.
KULR 8 had been receiving reports from Facebook of flooding. Particularly in basements located in the Heights.
KULR 8 had been receiving reports from Facebook of flooding. Particularly in basements located in the Heights.
Garth Brooks is in the record books for Montana. The five show event at MetraPark over the weekend sold more tickets than any other sport or entertainment event in state history.
Garth Brooks is in the record books for Montana. The five show event at MetraPark over the weekend sold more tickets than any other sport or entertainment event in state history.
A 60-year-old man from Georgia dies while fishing Rock Creek south of Roberts Monday afternoon.
A 60-year-old man from Georgia dies while fishing Rock Creek south of Roberts Monday afternoon.
Yesterday, we told you about a young man with tickets to all five of the Garth Brooks concerts.
Yesterday, we told you about a young man with tickets to all five of the Garth Brooks concerts.
A search for two kayakers stuck on the Yellowstone River had emergency crews out until early Sunday morning.
A search for two kayakers stuck on the Yellowstone River had emergency crews out until early Sunday morning.