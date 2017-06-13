Relay For Life of Yellowstone County in need of volunteers

The Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement program from Billings Clinic celebrates its first anniversary Tuesday.
KULR 8 had been receiving reports from Facebook of flooding. Particularly in basements located in the Heights.
The Public Works department requested a resolution that was passed at the city council meeting last night to reassess street maintenance that includes snow plowing during the winter.
Our local American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to help the Event Leadership Team execute the Relay For Life event on July 7 and 8.
A 60-year-old man from Georgia dies while fishing Rock Creek south of Roberts Monday afternoon.
Garth Brooks is in the record books for Montana. The five show event at MetraPark over the weekend sold more tickets than any other sport or entertainment event in state history.
Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte appeared in court Monday morning for his misdemeanor assault charges against Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. Judge Rick West has sentenced him to six months deferred sentence and four days in jail -- two of those days to be on the work program -- and a $300 fine.
New private property makes it difficult for locals to get on the trails off of Big Flat Rd.
Law enforcement needs to address conflicts before giving the crime victims more resources.
Due to the severe thunderstorm warning today, KULR 8 wanted to check up on the Lacy family in Laurel whose house could possibly be swept away by the Yellowstone River.
Yesterday, we told you about a young man with tickets to all five of the Garth Brooks concerts.
A search for two kayakers stuck on the Yellowstone River had emergency crews out until early Sunday morning.
Heavy snowpack in the mountains may slow the start of the fire season this summer. But, an invasive weed could start fires earlier than expected. Cheatgrass is spreading across the landscape in Northwest Wyoming.
A ground and air search has been initiated for a 53-year-old Illinois man who is reported missing in Yellowstone National Park.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is ordering a review of federal efforts to conserve the imperiled sage grouse to ensure that officials in 11 Western states where the bird lives are fully consulted.
High water is threatening to flood several northwest Wyoming communities, including Clark, Meeteetse, Wapiti, and the South Fork near Cody. Park County’s Emergency Management Coordinator is watching the rivers closely. Rolling muddy water is covering banks, and slamming into bridges on the North Fork of the Shoshone River, and the South Fork near Cody. On the Wood River near Meeteetse, and the Clark’s Fork in Clark Park County’s Emergency Management officer, Mart Kn...
On Friday, the small town of Aladdin, Wyoming was up for sale. But bids weren't as high as expected.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
The latest on the Cliff Creek Fire in Wyoming.
