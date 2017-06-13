Relay For Life of Yellowstone County in need of volunteers - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Relay For Life of Yellowstone County in need of volunteers

By Amber Bjorstrom, KULR
MONTANA -

Our local American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to help the Event Leadership Team execute the Relay For Life event on July 7 and 8.

The Relay For Life of Yellowstone County raises awareness about the progress against cancer and celebrates the community’s efforts to raise funds to fight the disease. 

The Event Leadership Team is requesting community members support in areas such as luminaria setup and cleanup, parking, registration, kidzone supervision, silent auction tent, other logistics and much more.  Individuals who are willing to give their time and energy to this exciting event as a volunteer and/or participant are making a commitment to fight back against cancer and let the community know that cancer can be beat. 

"Our community is among one of the largest contributors to finishing the fight against cancer and we welcome as many people willing to give their time and energy to this incredible community event," said Vicki-Lynn Terpstra, event co-chair. Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to email yellowstonerelayvolunteer@gmail.com.

