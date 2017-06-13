Man drowns after falling into Rock Creek

A 60-year-old man from Georgia dies while fishing Rock Creek south of Roberts Monday afternoon.
Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester announced Monday U.S. beef will begin shipping to China. This after aggressive negotiations between China and the United States.
The Riverstone Board of Health is proposing to strengthen Montana's Clean Indoor Act for Yellowstone County.
Saturday, we gave you a tiny preview of Warriors Wishes Montana delivering a long lost journal to the only living relatives of a veteran.
Due to the severe thunderstorm warning today, KULR 8 wanted to check up on the Lacy family in Laurel whose house could possibly be swept away by the Yellowstone River.
Garth Brooks is in the record books for Montana. The five show event at MetraPark over the weekend sold more tickets than any other sport or entertainment event in state history.
Yesterday, we told you about a young man with tickets to all five of the Garth Brooks concerts.
A search for two kayakers stuck on the Yellowstone River had emergency crews out until early Sunday morning.
New private property makes it difficult for locals to get on the trails off of Big Flat Rd.
Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte appeared in court Monday morning for his misdemeanor assault charges against Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. Judge Rick West has sentenced him to six months deferred sentence and four days in jail -- two of those days to be on the work program -- and a $300 fine.
