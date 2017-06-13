Man drowns after falling into Rock Creek - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Man drowns after falling into Rock Creek

ROBERTS, Mont. -

A 60-year-old man from Georgia dies while fishing Rock Creek south of Roberts Monday afternoon. 

According to Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan, the man was fishing with two other friends and slipped attempting to cross the creek.

Sheriff McQuillan says one of the friends located his body about 30-minutes later a half mile downstream and began CPR. Rescuers transported the man to Beartooth Billings Clinic in Red Lodge where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff McQuillan tells us the man's identity will be released after family is notified. 

