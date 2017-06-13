U.S. beef is on its way to China

Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester announced Monday U.S. beef will begin shipping to China. This after aggressive negotiations between China and the United States.

"Montanans know that U.S. beef is the highest quality in the world and now our producers can operate on a level playing field," Daines said, "On my next trip to Beijing, I look forward to seeing Montana beef on my plate."

Tester met face-to-face with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer urging him to open up the Chinese market.

“This new market will provide Montana cattle ranchers with the opportunity to grow their operations and create a good living off the land,” said Tester, a third-generation Montana farmer. “I am pleased to work with the Trump Administration to ensure that Montana beef is back on the menu in China.”

In October 2016, Sen. Daines wrote to then President-Elect Donald Trump, urging him to work on opening Chinese markets to U.S. beef. In April 2017, Daines returned from a congressional delegation trip to China where he hand-delivered four Montana steaks to the Chinese Premier.

Last month, it was announced an agreement was reached to open Chinese markets to U.S. beef no later than July 16th, 2017.