Proposal aimed to prohibit indoor use of E-cigs and vaping devices

The Riverstone Board of Health is proposing to strengthen Montana's Clean Indoor Act for Yellowstone County. The proposed rule is aimed to prohibit indoor use of electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices in public areas.

According to the Riverstone Health website, Rule #7 is a proposed rule designed to protect the public from harmful effects of second-hand smoke. If the proposal is approved, it will prohibit the use of electronic nicotine delivery systems-- also known as ENDS. It will also prohibit smoking ENDS within 30 feet of public entryways, ventilation systems, or windows. A public hearing will be held for anyone who would like to comment or voice their opinion on June 21st at 5 at the Riverstone Health campus in Billings.

"Our mission at Riverstone Health is to improve wide health and safety," said Michael Dennis. Dennis is chairman of the Riverstone Board of Health. "This is entirely from the public health perspective and it's to protect non-smokers and from second hand smoke and from vapors from e-cigarettes so it's a public health initiative."

A decision for the proposal of Rule #7 will be made somewhere between July and August.