Warrior Wishes Montana returns long lost book to family

Saturday, we gave you a tiny preview of Warriors Wishes Montana delivering a long lost journal to the only living relatives of a veteran.

Warriors Wishes Montana drove to Fromberg from Billings to hand-deliver a journal. The journal was found in the basement of a house in Billings. The veteran's name was Raymond Gaabo and the book contained information about his time in the military, badges and medals, as well as records of his release papers. Warriors Wishes Montana decided to honor the veteran and deliver the journal to Kathy and Edward Gaabo. They are the only living relatives of Raymond.

"This is really a surprise," said Edward Gaabo. He is the son of Raymond. "I saw it on TV. I said 'That's my dad!' "

"It means everything because we don't really have much of them. We have some pictures of him and my grandma sitting in Lake Superior. Him and his younger days. We don't really have much."

Edward Gaabo says he doesn't know how the journal ended up in Billings because his father never lived in Billings, but he's still grateful.