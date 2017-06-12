Secret Service says it doesn't have any Trump tapes - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Secret Service says it doesn't have any Trump tapes

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Secret Service says it doesn't have any recordings or transcripts of any tapes recorded within President Donald Trump's White House.
    
The agency's response comes as Trump has been coy about whether any tapes exist of his private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.
    
Trump raised the possibility of tapes last month after firing Comey. He told reporters last week that he would discuss the possibility "in the very near future."
    
The agency made the disclosure in response to a freedom of information request by The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper noted that it doesn't exclude the possibility of recordings created by another entity.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Secret Service says it doesn't have any Trump tapes

    Secret Service says it doesn't have any Trump tapes

    Monday, June 12 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-06-12 21:52:27 GMT

    The U.S. Secret Service says it doesn't have any recordings or transcripts of any tapes recorded within President Donald Trump's White House.      

    The U.S. Secret Service says it doesn't have any recordings or transcripts of any tapes recorded within President Donald Trump's White House.      

  • CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bear Vs. Coyote

    CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bear Vs. Coyote

    Saturday, June 10 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-06-11 02:01:01 GMT

    A momma bear and a coyote are caught on camera in a head to head match for a garbage can feast.

    A momma bear and a coyote are caught on camera in a head to head match for a garbage can feast.

  • Young girl travels around the country to give hugs to police officers

    Young girl travels around the country to give hugs to police officers

    Saturday, June 10 2017 1:16 AM EDT2017-06-10 05:16:39 GMT

    A young girl is traveling the country on a special mission. Her mission? To hug cops. Angie Baldwin said that her daughter, Rosalyn, is on a mission of love to show appreciation for law enforcement. To follow Rosalyn's mission, you can visit her facebook page.

    A young girl is traveling the country on a special mission. Her mission? To hug cops. Angie Baldwin said that her daughter, Rosalyn, is on a mission of love to show appreciation for law enforcement. To follow Rosalyn's mission, you can visit her facebook page.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Garth Brooks keeps promise to fan

    Garth Brooks keeps promise to fan

    Sunday, June 11 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:14:54 GMT

    Yesterday, we told you about a young man with tickets to all five of the Garth Brooks concerts.

    Yesterday, we told you about a young man with tickets to all five of the Garth Brooks concerts.

  • Lacy family braces for thunderstorm

    Lacy family braces for thunderstorm

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-06-12 23:44:57 GMT

    Due to the severe thunderstorm warning today, KULR 8 wanted to check up on the Lacy family in Laurel whose house could possibly be swept away by the Yellowstone River.

    Due to the severe thunderstorm warning today, KULR 8 wanted to check up on the Lacy family in Laurel whose house could possibly be swept away by the Yellowstone River.

  • MetraPark reflects on Garth Brooks, looks ahead to busy season

    MetraPark reflects on Garth Brooks, looks ahead to busy season

    Monday, June 12 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-06-12 21:11:47 GMT

    Garth Brooks is in the record books for Montana. The five show event at MetraPark over the weekend sold more tickets than any other sport or entertainment event in state history.

    Garth Brooks is in the record books for Montana. The five show event at MetraPark over the weekend sold more tickets than any other sport or entertainment event in state history.

  • Pedestrian killed by train in Billings

    Pedestrian killed by train in Billings

    Sunday, June 11 2017 11:25 AM EDT2017-06-11 15:25:38 GMT

    Billings police are investigating an early morning fatality. Officers were called to the train crossing on North Broadway around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.  A body was found beneath the train shortly after. 

    Billings police are investigating an early morning fatality. Officers were called to the train crossing on North Broadway around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.  A body was found beneath the train shortly after. 

  • Gianforte pleads guilty, sentenced to anger management

    Gianforte pleads guilty, sentenced to anger management

    Monday, June 12 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-06-12 17:05:50 GMT

    Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte appeared in court Monday morning for his misdemeanor assault charges against Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. Judge Rick West has sentenced him to six months deferred sentence and four days in jail -- two of those days to be on the work program -- and a $300 fine. 

    Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte appeared in court Monday morning for his misdemeanor assault charges against Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. Judge Rick West has sentenced him to six months deferred sentence and four days in jail -- two of those days to be on the work program -- and a $300 fine. 

  • Big Flat public access banned because of bought property

    Big Flat public access banned because of bought property

    Monday, June 12 2017 12:23 AM EDT2017-06-12 04:23:59 GMT

    New private property makes it difficult for locals to get on the trails off of Big Flat Rd. 

    New private property makes it difficult for locals to get on the trails off of Big Flat Rd. 

  • Kayak capsizes, sending two into Yellowstone River

    Kayak capsizes, sending two into Yellowstone River

    Sunday, June 11 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-06-11 21:28:01 GMT

    A search for two kayakers stuck on the Yellowstone River had emergency crews out until early Sunday morning. 

    A search for two kayakers stuck on the Yellowstone River had emergency crews out until early Sunday morning. 

  • Law enforcement agencies prepare for Marsy's Law in July

    Law enforcement agencies prepare for Marsy's Law in July

    Sunday, June 11 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-06-12 03:02:34 GMT

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement agencies across Montana are looking to add staff and equipment in preparation for a crime victims' rights law that goes into effect next month. 

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement agencies across Montana are looking to add staff and equipment in preparation for a crime victims' rights law that goes into effect next month. 