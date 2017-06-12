Secret Service says it doesn't have any Trump tapes

The U.S. Secret Service says it doesn't have any recordings or transcripts of any tapes recorded within President Donald Trump's White House.

A young girl is traveling the country on a special mission. Her mission? To hug cops. Angie Baldwin said that her daughter, Rosalyn, is on a mission of love to show appreciation for law enforcement. To follow Rosalyn's mission, you can visit her facebook page.

A man in Chicago is charged with misdemeanor battery after he's apparently caught yelling a racially-charged rant in a video now gone viral. A video posted online shows a man at a Starbucks yelling at customers in the cafe, calling a black man a "slave." The man can be seen spitting on another man and apparently punching another unprovoked. According to CNN, Chicago Police say the man has been charged with misdemeanor battery following the interaction. Police say th...

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina woman has been ticketed after six dogs died in her hot car. North Charleston police told news outlets a Summerville woman was cited after she left the dogs in her car at an animal clinic Saturday. The unnamed woman said she took the dogs to the clinic but put them back in her car because there were aggressive dogs there. A police report said she left the car's air conditioner on and returned about 45 minu...