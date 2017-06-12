Secret Service says it doesn't have any Trump tapes

The U.S. Secret Service says it doesn't have any recordings or transcripts of any tapes recorded within President Donald Trump's White House.
A momma bear and a coyote are caught on camera in a head to head match for a garbage can feast.
A young girl is traveling the country on a special mission. Her mission? To hug cops. Angie Baldwin said that her daughter, Rosalyn, is on a mission of love to show appreciation for law enforcement. To follow Rosalyn's mission, you can visit her facebook page.
So if you saw a twister in the distance what would you do? Well, for a man in Alberta, Canada, the answer is...finish mowing the lawn!
Paris is under high security after a string of Islamic extremist attacks in recent years.
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the gunman shot and killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.
Can this be for real? A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.
Yesterday, we told you about a young man with tickets to all five of the Garth Brooks concerts.
Due to the severe thunderstorm warning today, KULR 8 wanted to check up on the Lacy family in Laurel whose house could possibly be swept away by the Yellowstone River.
Garth Brooks is in the record books for Montana. The five show event at MetraPark over the weekend sold more tickets than any other sport or entertainment event in state history.
Billings police are investigating an early morning fatality. Officers were called to the train crossing on North Broadway around 2:00 a.m. Sunday. A body was found beneath the train shortly after.
Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte appeared in court Monday morning for his misdemeanor assault charges against Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. Judge Rick West has sentenced him to six months deferred sentence and four days in jail -- two of those days to be on the work program -- and a $300 fine.
New private property makes it difficult for locals to get on the trails off of Big Flat Rd.
A search for two kayakers stuck on the Yellowstone River had emergency crews out until early Sunday morning.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement agencies across Montana are looking to add staff and equipment in preparation for a crime victims' rights law that goes into effect next month.
