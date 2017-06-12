MetraPark reflects on Garth Brooks, looks ahead to busy season

The Riverstone Board of Health is proposing to strengthen Montana's Clean Indoor Act for Yellowstone County.
Saturday, we gave you a tiny preview of Warriors Wishes Montana delivering a long lost journal to the only living relatives of a veteran.
Due to the severe thunderstorm warning today, KULR 8 wanted to check up on the Lacy family in Laurel whose house could possibly be swept away by the Yellowstone River.
Garth Brooks is in the record books for Montana. The five show event at MetraPark over the weekend sold more tickets than any other sport or entertainment event in state history.
LGBTQ supporters mobilize for marches across the country. The "equality march" route took thousands of demonstrators right past the White House Sunday. With some in the crowd calling for president trump to "go".
Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte appeared in court Monday morning for his misdemeanor assault charges against Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. Judge Rick West has sentenced him to six months deferred sentence and four days in jail -- two of those days to be on the work program -- and a $300 fine.
New private property makes it difficult for locals to get on the trails off of Big Flat Rd.
Law enforcement needs to address conflicts before giving the crime victims more resources.
Nine events scheduled for this summer's concert series at the new amphitheater.
Yesterday, we told you about a young man with tickets to all five of the Garth Brooks concerts.
Billings police are investigating an early morning fatality. Officers were called to the train crossing on North Broadway around 2:00 a.m. Sunday. A body was found beneath the train shortly after.
Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte appeared in court Monday morning for his misdemeanor assault charges against Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. Judge Rick West has sentenced him to six months deferred sentence and four days in jail -- two of those days to be on the work program -- and a $300 fine.
New private property makes it difficult for locals to get on the trails off of Big Flat Rd.
A search for two kayakers stuck on the Yellowstone River had emergency crews out until early Sunday morning.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement agencies across Montana are looking to add staff and equipment in preparation for a crime victims' rights law that goes into effect next month.
