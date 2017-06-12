MetraPark reflects on Garth Brooks, looks ahead to busy season - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

MetraPark reflects on Garth Brooks, looks ahead to busy season

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Garth Brooks is in the record books for Montana. The five show event at MetraPark over the weekend sold more tickets than any other sport or entertainment event in state history.

MetraPark Marketing and Sales Director Ray Massie feels that the weekend event served as a good test ahead of the large concerts which will accompany MontanaFair in August.

Massie says the staff learned that 80 people working together can clean the whole building in 47 minutes.

Massie says there were no fights, arrests, parking issues or other problems. "Considering how many we had coming through here it was excellent," he said.

Massie credits the crowds for bringing tremendous energy to the five show event. He feels those in attendance enjoyed some of the greatest shows that we'll probably ever see in our lifetime.

With Garth Brooks now in the history books, it's time to look to the future.

Rimrock Auto Arena will host Paul Simon on June 20, followed by comedian Jim Gaffigan July 27.

MontanaFair follows August 11 - 19, with Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo & Melissa Etheridge on August 11, Paramore on August 12, and comedian Bill Engvall on August 13.

Nickelback and Daughtry are scheduled to perform August 27..

