In game one of a pitchers duel between the Butte Miners and Billings Scarlets, it wasn't until the bottom of the sixth inning that either team was able to separate themselves, as the Scarlets got hot late to come away with a 3-1 victory off of the arm of Clay Cebull.

In game two the Scarlets continued their hot hitting, coming away with 10 runs, including a grand to crack the game wide open to run rule the Miners in six innings 10-0.