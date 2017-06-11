Equality marches across the country

LGBTQ supporters mobilize for marches across the country. The "equality march" route took thousands of demonstrators right past the White House Sunday.

With some in the crowd calling for president trump to "go".

And to resist his presidency, in light of what some marchers see as anti LGBT policies, and people, in the administration.

The annual pride parade is now the "resist march" in Los Angeles, where more than a hundred-thousand people were expected to march for unity and in support of LGBTQ rights Sunday.

Demonstrators held signs calling for resistance in Indianapolis, during a rally at the city's Monument Square.

About a hundred marches and rallies were planned nationwide.