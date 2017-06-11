Law enforcement agencies prepare for Marsy's Law in July

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement agencies across Montana are looking to add staff and equipment in preparation for a crime victims' rights law that goes into effect next month.



Voters passed Marsy's Law as an amendment to the Montana Constitution last November. It is essentially a victims' bill of rights, such as their right to participate criminal proceedings and to be notified of an offender's release from jail.



The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the Gallatin County attorney's office is asking for $179,000 for three positions to deal with the extra work.



Bozeman City Attorney Greg Sullivan says his office also needs more staff and better technology. He is requesting an extra $150,000.



Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst says her office has added two victim witness coordinators and may need another.

