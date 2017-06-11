Debra Lamm elected as new Montana Republican Party chairwoman

The Montana Republican Party has a new chairwoman. Debra Lamm was elected Saturday to replace former chairman Jeff Essman, who is a candidate for mayor in Billings.

Lamm out polled conservative radio host Aaron Flint, who was serving as state director for U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke and George Paul, the former leader of the cascade county Republican Central Committee.

Lamm said she would focus on growing party participation locally and raising money to support campaigns.

Ravalli County Republican Chairman Terry Nelson was elected vice-chair.

Secretary Kris Hansen of Havre was re-elected along with Treasurer Mike Hopkins of Missoula and Assistant Treasurer Dave Lewis of Helena.