Fan says Garth Brooks promises to give him his guitar

Fan says Garth Brooks promises to give him his guitar

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The third concert of the Garth Brooks concert series wrapped up at the MetraPark Auto Arena. Thousands of people flocked to see Garth Brooks in concert. Fans are coming from miles away just to see the country music star. One fan KULR 8 spoke with is a die hard fan.
Jeremy Larson is visiting each of the five concerts Garth Brooks will be performing. Larson said he came by himself and scored front-row seats for each show! He said Garth Brooks saw his sign which said "I'll give you this sign for your guitar". Larson said Garth told him the guitar would be his.
"He pointed at me outside and then I was in the back of the stage 'cause I have front row for all the shows and I was backstage and then he was walking out and he asked me how I was doing and I was crying my eyes out like a little kid and then, like oh yeah. I told him about all the shows I was going to and then he said tonight that he"ll give me that recognition, hopefully I'll get that guitar."
Larson said he'll let us know whether or not Garth keeps his promise.

