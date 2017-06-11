Garth Brooks keeps promise to fan - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Garth Brooks keeps promise to fan

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Yesterday, we told you about a young man with tickets to all five of the Garth Brooks concerts. Jeremy Larson told us Garth Brooks had promised to give him his guitar. Well, Garth Brooks kept his word!
KULR 8's Briana Monte spoke with Jeremy Larson yesterday who said the singer had promised to give Jeremy his guitar at the second concert of the day on Saturday.
This video was posted on Jeremy Larson's Facebook page which now has well over eighty thousand views. You can see in the video Garth Brooks points Jeremy out of the crowd and reads his posters. One of the posters reads 'You are the reason I play guitar'. The singer then asked to hold the poster to take a closer look at the guitar picks attached to the poster. The guitar picks were previously owned by Garth Brooks himself. What happens next is surprising.
"If you're gonna play a guitar," said Garth Brooks. That's when Garth Brooks throws Larson the guitar he had been playing that night.
You can see in the video that after Garth Brooks gave Jeremy his guitar, they both sang and played in unison. Larson was filled with emotion.
"I'm grateful for all the support I'm getting from Billings," said Larson. "I think my favorite part too was when I was playing along 'cause I had a lot of people that knew about that and they were like waiting for that moment to which I didn't think I was going to get, but I think the best part too was the support I got from the Metra. Like, as soon as I was playing along with it, I never heard a crowd cheer so loud in my life and to have Garth and me just do that one on one connection and to have every one else just kinda like back off and just enjoy it and cheer, that was a really great moment too. Like, I'm glad they let me have that experience with him."
Jeremy says his social media has been blowing up since the video was released. He told us he's gotten over 700 Facebook friend requests.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Garth Brooks keeps promise to fan

    Garth Brooks keeps promise to fan

    Sunday, June 11 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:14:54 GMT

    Yesterday, we told you about a young man with tickets to all five of the Garth Brooks concerts.

    Yesterday, we told you about a young man with tickets to all five of the Garth Brooks concerts.

  • Pedestrian killed by train in Billings

    Pedestrian killed by train in Billings

    Sunday, June 11 2017 11:25 AM EDT2017-06-11 15:25:38 GMT

    Billings police are investigating an early morning fatality. Officers were called to the train crossing on North Broadway around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.  A body was found beneath the train shortly after. 

    Billings police are investigating an early morning fatality. Officers were called to the train crossing on North Broadway around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.  A body was found beneath the train shortly after. 

  • Garth Brooks visits Billings ProCamp Sports Camp

    Garth Brooks visits Billings ProCamp Sports Camp

    Saturday, June 10 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-06-11 01:57:16 GMT

    The Garth Brooks "Teammates for Kids" foundation provides scholarships for underprivileged children, allowing them to attend ProCamp Sports camps. 

    The Garth Brooks "Teammates for Kids" foundation provides scholarships for underprivileged children, allowing them to attend ProCamp Sports camps. 

  • One person seriously injured after I-90 motorcycle crash

    One person seriously injured after I-90 motorcycle crash

    Saturday, June 10 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-06-10 23:38:53 GMT

    A single motorcycle crash held up traffic on I-90 around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. According to Montana Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist crashed on I-90 east between Columbus and Park City. 

    A single motorcycle crash held up traffic on I-90 around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. According to Montana Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist crashed on I-90 east between Columbus and Park City. 

  • Man in custody after threatening people with knife in South Park

    Man in custody after threatening people with knife in South Park

    Sunday, June 11 2017 12:47 AM EDT2017-06-11 04:47:37 GMT

    Saturday, Billings Police received a complaint of a male threatening people in South Park with a knife. According to a press release, an officer observed the man near the corner of 3rd St. S and S 28th St. with a knife in his hand. The press release states the officer confronted the suspect at gunpoint and ordered him to drop the weapon several times. the release says the suspect appeared to be intoxicated and refused to follow commands. The officer then TASED the suspect, the susp...

    Saturday, Billings Police received a complaint of a male threatening people in South Park with a knife. 

  • CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bear Vs. Coyote

    CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bear Vs. Coyote

    Saturday, June 10 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-06-11 02:01:01 GMT

    A momma bear and a coyote are caught on camera in a head to head match for a garbage can feast.

    A momma bear and a coyote are caught on camera in a head to head match for a garbage can feast.

  • Kayak capsizes, sending two into Yellowstone River

    Kayak capsizes, sending two into Yellowstone River

    Sunday, June 11 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-06-11 21:28:01 GMT

    A search for two kayakers stuck on the Yellowstone River had emergency crews out until early Sunday morning. 

    A search for two kayakers stuck on the Yellowstone River had emergency crews out until early Sunday morning. 

  • Garth Brooks promises to give guitar to fan

    Garth Brooks promises to give guitar to fan

    Saturday, June 10 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-06-11 01:51:46 GMT

    The third concert of the Garth Brooks concert series is is wrapping up at the MetraPark Auto Arena.

    The third concert of the Garth Brooks concert series is is wrapping up at the MetraPark Auto Arena.