Pedestrian killed by train in Billings

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -
Billings police are investigating an early morning fatality.
Officers were called to the train crossing on North Broadway around 2:00 a.m. Sunday. 
A body was found beneath the train shortly after. 
The deceased subject was alone at the time of incident, and police are interviewing two witnesses, one of which was on board the train at the time of the collision.
The deceased has not yet been positively identified but is described as a male between 20-30 years old with a darker complexion.
He is believed to have resided in Billings.  
The train stopped immediately following the collision and due to the length of the train, and the ongoing investigation, North 29th, North 28th and North 27th Streets will be closed to north/south traffic between Montana Avenue and Minnesota Avenue until further notice.

    Sunday, June 11 2017

