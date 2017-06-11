Man in custody after threatening people with knife in South Park

Saturday, Billings Police received a complaint of a male threatening people in South Park with a knife. According to a press release, an officer observed the man near the corner of 3rd St. S and S 28th St. with a knife in his hand.

The press release states the officer confronted the suspect at gunpoint and ordered him to drop the weapon several times.

the release says the suspect appeared to be intoxicated and refused to follow commands.

The officer then tased the suspect, the suspect fell to the ground and dropped the knife.

A second officer arrived on scene and helped wrestle the suspect in order to handcuff him.

The release states the suspect was taken to Billings Clinic .

A warrant will be requested for obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Other charges pending investigation.