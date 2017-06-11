Man in custody after threatening people with knife in South Park

Saturday, Billings Police received a complaint of a male threatening people in South Park with a knife. According to a press release, an officer observed the man near the corner of 3rd St. S and S 28th St. with a knife in his hand. The press release states the officer confronted the suspect at gunpoint and ordered him to drop the weapon several times. the release says the suspect appeared to be intoxicated and refused to follow commands. The officer then TASED the suspect, the susp...
A momma bear and a coyote are caught on camera in a head to head match for a garbage can feast.
The Garth Brooks "Teammates for Kids" foundation provides scholarships for underprivileged children, allowing them to attend ProCamp Sports camps.
The third concert of the Garth Brooks concert series is is wrapping up at the MetraPark Auto Arena.
A single motorcycle crash held up traffic on I-90 around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. According to Montana Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist crashed on I-90 east between Columbus and Park City.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Our own Claire Graham is having a moment on Tuesday. Claire is 4 feet 11 (and three-quarters) inches tall, and she loves posing with tall people. Here she is posing with former Los Angeles Laker Robert Sacre. Here she is with Richard Fox, and here she is with Gonzaga player and SWX intern Ryan Edwards.
The first of 5 Garth Brooks shows in Billings wrapped up today at MetraPark Auto Arena.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - A routine traffic stop quickly turned into a huge drug bust Thursday in Shoshone County. Troopers say drug traffickers from Minnesota were trying to bring in 83 pounds of marijuana in a Cadillac CTS. Troopers estimate the street value of the drugs is $338,000. A K-9 trained to detect the presence of drugs alerted troopers that there was marijuana in the vehicle when troopers pulled the car over for committing several traffic violations.
