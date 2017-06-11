Montana All Star Boys, Girls Complete Sweeps Versus Wyoming

In game one of their two game series in Sheridan, both the Montana All Star boys and girls basketball teams were able to come away with wins in very different ways. Both controlled the game throughout, but it was the boys who held on to a 15 point lead, while the girls needed a last second block by Malta's Sophia Stiles to seal their one point win.

In the second night of the double header, it was a bit of a different story. The Montana All Star girls found themselves up big, and coasted to an easy win, meanwhile the Montana All Star boys fought a gritty Wyoming squad to a 39 all game at half, before outscoring them 61-32 in the second half.