Billings Royals Come Away with Saturday Split with Missoula

In game one of their two game series between the Billings Royals and Missoula Mavericks, the Royals found themselves in an early hole, falling behind 3-0 after the second inning. A fourth inning rally tied the game at 3 apiece, but that was as close as Billings got to making it a game, as Missoula took a 9-5 game one victory. Both teams collected 12 hits.

In game two of the double header, the Royals found themselves down 2-1 after the first inning, but a four run fourth inning proved to be enough, as they came away with 11 hits to take a 10-4 win, and earn a split with the Mavs.