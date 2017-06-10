Garth Brooks visits Billings ProCamp Sports Camp - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Garth Brooks visits Billings ProCamp Sports Camp

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Garth Brooks "Teammates for Kids" foundation provides scholarships for underprivileged children, allowing them to attend ProCamp Sports camps.

ProCamp Sports camps are hosted by some of the biggest names in professional sports.

On each stop in his tour, Garth has taken the time to participate with kids in the camp and Saturday, Billings kids had that opportunity. 

