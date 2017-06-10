Garth Brooks promises to give guitar to fan - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Garth Brooks promises to give guitar to fan

Posted:
By Briana Monte, KULR

BILLINGS, Mont. -

The third concert of the Garth Brooks concert series is wrapping up at the MetraPark Auto Arena. Thousands of people flocked to see Garth Brooks in concert. Fans are coming from miles away just to see the country music star. One fan KULR 8 spoke with is a die-hard fan.
Jeremy Larson is visiting each of the five concerts Garth Brooks will be performing. Larson said he came by himself and scored front-row seats for each show! He said Garth Brooks saw his sign which says 'I'll give you this sign for your guitar'. Larson said Garth told him the guitar would be his.
"He pointed at me outside and then I was in the back of the stage 'cause I have front row for all the shows, and I was backstage, and then he was walking out and he asked me how I was doing - I was crying my eyes out like a little kid." said Larson. "I told him about all the shows I was going to and then he said, tonight, that he"ll give me that recognition. Hopefully I'll get that guitar."
Larson said he'll let us know whether Garth kept his promise.

