Glacier National Park maintenance backlog drops

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Glacier National Park's maintenance backlog has dropped by $31 million in the last year.



A report by the National Park Service says various maintenance projects in Glacier that have been put off or delayed dropped to $148.2 million in 2016, down from $179.8 million in 2015.



The Daily Inter Lake reports that the ongoing rehabilitation of the 50-mile Going-to-the-Sun Road helped knock out a substantial chunk of the existing backlog last year.



The maintenance backlog for paved roads in Glacier dropped from $123.5 million to $90.7 million by September 2016.



However, needed repairs to buildings in the park climbed by more than $340,000, to a total of $28 million. And unfunded trail-work needs rose by nearly $3 million, and now total $11.2 million.



